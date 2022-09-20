S﻿tuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

Stop the league, we are fifth and it looks amazing. Every Livi fan knows anything above 10th place is a minor miracle but right now it's very enjoyable to see us in this lofty position.

The win over Kilmarnock got us into third, for 24 hours at least, and while it wasn’t pretty we were comfortable.

The game started with a minute’s applause for the Queen and the Killie fans had nothing to clap for after that.

It was another goal for man of the moment, Christian Montano, who has been popular with Livi fans since he joined last year. He didn’t offer too much too much in his debut season but something has clicked and he must be Scotland’s top-scoring Colombian now!

Davie Martindale switching him to left-back has been (another) masterstroke. Our manager has been touted in the media for other gigs, but we hope we keep Davie for a long, long time to come.