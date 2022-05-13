Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa had a real go against Liverpool on Tuesday and made enough opportunities to get something out of the game.

Villa are at home again here and I think they will make more chances, although Crystal Palace are in a decent run of form and are clearly going to pose an attacking threat themselves.

There is nothing for either side to play for other than a top-half finish, but we should see an open and entertaining game.

Paul's prediction: I am going to go with Villa on this one because a nephew of mine is a massive fan and goes to all their games. 1-0

