Van Bronckhorst's one-year report card
A lot can happen in 365 days.
When Giovanni van Bronckhorst posed with the Rangers scarf above his head, the Ibrox side were four points clear at the summit of the Premiership. A year on, they are nine points adrift of Celtic.
But that isn't even half of the story.
There was the free-scoring side that "netted 16 times in eight matches against good opposition" on a glorious charge to the Europa League final.
And there was calamitous Champions League campaign that followed the following season.
The Scottish Cup is the only silverware to show... so far.
So what is Van Bronckhorst's one-year report card?
