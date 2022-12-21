Gary O’Neil said he was happy with how “competitive” his Bournemouth side were despite a narrow defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Shorn of Marcus Tavernier and Jefferson Lerma after a virus swept through the Cherries side, they created few clear-cut chances but were determined and disciplined throughout against their high-flying hosts.

“Newcastle away in the Carabao Cup, with the form they’re in, was never going to be an easy draw,” O’Neil said. “The boys gave a really good account of themselves.

“We came, we gave our best and you go out of the cup against a top side that are obviously taking the competition very seriously.

“I ask the players to make sure we’re competitive in every game and make sure it looks like us. Even though they’ve had a tough week, we were that.

"In my opinion, we were unlucky not to take the game further.”