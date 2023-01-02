Arsenal v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal v Newcastle, 54 Premier League games. Arsenal - 54 wins, 90 goals, 28 clean sheets. Newcastle - 11 wins, 43 goals, 12 clean sheets

  • Arsenal have won their past 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions – only against Stoke (an ongoing run since 1983) have they ever won more consecutive home matches (16).

  • Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-0 in their last Premier League meeting in May, last winning consecutive league games against the Gunners between May 1994 and January 1996 (a run of four).

  • Arsenal have kept 28 clean sheets against Newcastle in the Premier League – only Manchester United (29 against Tottenham) have recorded more against a specific opponent in the competition.

  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has lost all six of his away Premier League matches against Arsenal (five defeats with Bournemouth, one with Newcastle) by an aggregate score of 16-2. One of the two goals his teams have scored came via current Magpies forward Callum Wilson in a 3-1 defeat with Bournemouth in November 2016.