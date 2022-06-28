Aston Villa have launched a pre-application planning consultation on the first phase of the long-term vision for Villa Park and the surrounding area.

As well as making improvements for the local community, plans to turn the stadium into a "world-class sporting venue" include a new North Stand connecting to the Trinity Stand.

Enhancements to the existing Trinity Stand would also see the stadium's capacity increase to over 50,000.

The first phase of improvements are estimated to take place from 2023 through to 2025.

Chief executive Christian Purslow told the club website:, external "We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world-class sporting venue and thriving community destination.

"It is important we gain the feedback of our local community, fans, and organisations, as we want them to play a key role in shaping the next chapter in Villa Park’s illustrious history."

