Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players will "not overestimate" their 4-0 friendly win over Liverpool.

Ten Hag's side secured a confidence-building win in Bangkok with Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri on target on a day where Liverpool used 32 players in the fixture.

Speaking to MUTV, external, Ten Hag said: "I am satisfied today. It was a team with a great sprit and we know we are just getting started.

"We made some mistakes in the press, we conceded some chances, but we created a lot.

"We have to work hard to cut out the mistakes but of course we are happy.

"I know we have good players. We have started to build a team and I am happy with the first game.

"It will take a lot of time. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, they were not at their strongest. We will not overestimate this result.

"But still, I have seen some really good things. A lot of speed and creativity up front."