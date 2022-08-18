We asked your views on Spurs boss Antonio Conte's treatment of Harry Winks following the midfielder's second week of training away from the main squad.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Rich: Winks has had enough chances to play - when he gets a chance to play it's always the same, most of his passes are to the centre-backs or sideways. He's also pretty average at pressing and closing down - in the centre of midfield these things matter. It's time for him to stop clutching his contract and go away.

Tristen: Winks is a strange footballer, I’m not sure exactly what he does. He isn’t a defensive midfielder, isn’t an attacking midfielder and isn’t a playmaker. What exactly is he? Been over-hyped for years and played in teams that have made him look better than he is. His passing range is limited and he always seems to play with the handbrake on. Time to move on.

Mike: Winks is better than his recent performances and has been treated poorly by a succession of Spurs managers since Mauricio Pochettino left. He just needs a decent run to get his form back. I’d love it to be with Spurs but I can’t see that happening this year. I hope he goes out on loan and shows both Conte and Gareth Southgate what he can do.

Nick: Winks has served the club well but unfortunately for him he has reached a level he cannot pass. He cannot raise his level to the level Tottenham now need to be at. I wish him well. However, I feel it's unfair not to allow him to train with the first team, as I don't think Winks would not give his all in training.

James: Winks comes in for unfair criticism as he is Tottenham through and through. He has limited ability but cannot be faulted for his commitment. Under a different manager he might be getting more game time but as it is he is too good for the treatment he's getting and would do a good job elsewhere.