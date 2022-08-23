Howe says no deal agreed for Watford's Pedro as Wilson has scan

Joao PedroGetty Images

Eddie Howe says Newcastle have not yet reached an agreement with Watford for Joao Pedro and confirmed that Callum Wilson has had a scan on a hamstring injury.

When asked if reports claiming a deal has been agreed for the Hornets' Brazilian forward, Howe said: "I think that is not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with those things minute to minute or day to day.

"I’m sort of hearing in the background what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct."

On whether the status of Wilson's injury could alter Newcastle's approach in the transfer window, Howe said: "We will wait and see the extent of Callum’s injury before answering that question.

"I don’t think it will be serious, but with hamstrings you’ve got to be very, very careful, - not just with Callum but with any player.

"We will wait and see the results and see how long he’s going to be out."