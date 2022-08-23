Eddie Howe says Newcastle have not yet reached an agreement with Watford for Joao Pedro and confirmed that Callum Wilson has had a scan on a hamstring injury.

When asked if reports claiming a deal has been agreed for the Hornets' Brazilian forward, Howe said: "I think that is not entirely accurate, but I’m not dealing with those things minute to minute or day to day.

"I’m sort of hearing in the background what’s happening, but I don’t think that’s correct."

On whether the status of Wilson's injury could alter Newcastle's approach in the transfer window, Howe said: "We will wait and see the extent of Callum’s injury before answering that question.

"I don’t think it will be serious, but with hamstrings you’ve got to be very, very careful, - not just with Callum but with any player.

"We will wait and see the results and see how long he’s going to be out."