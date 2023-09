Arsenal had a £30m bid for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, 19, rejected in the summer but will try to sign the Ivory Coast international against next year. (Record, via Metro), external

Meanwhile, Gunners defender Gabriel eased fears he could be injured by training with his Brazil team-mates, having had to come off during Friday's win over Bolivia. (Standard), external

