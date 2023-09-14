Ross County v Livingston: Pick of the stats

After their 2-0 win in May last season, Ross County could secure successive victories over Livingston in the top flight for the first time.

Livingston have kept just a single clean sheet in their last nine league meetings with Ross County, doing so in a 2-0 win in January 2023.

Ross County have won two of their last three league games (L1), and are looking to earn successive league wins for only a third time since the start of last season, having previously done so in November 2022 and May 2023.

Livingston’s 3-2 win at Hibs in their last away league game ended a run of nine straight Scottish Premiership away defeats without scoring. However, David Martindale’s side have conceded at least twice in each of their last eight league games on the road (20 in total, 2.5 per game), keeping just one clean sheet in their last 20 away league outings (2-0 v Ross County in January 2023).