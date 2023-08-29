Leeds are keen to sign Tottenham full-back Djed Spence on loan, according to The Athletic.

Spence helped Nottingham Forest win promotion from the Championship in 2021-22 but has since found first-team opportunities limited as Spurs.

Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds, The Athletic's Phil Hay said: "Spence is very much proven in this division, isn't going to be involved at Spurs from what we can gather this season, Leeds would like to take him on a season-long loan and if they decide that he's for them and he's happy to come, then there's a high chance that one happens.

"Leeds are definitely having that thing of being back in the Championship and finding out fairly rapidly who really wants to play in this division, to which the answer is not that many people if they think they're better than the division, as proven by just about everybody trying to force their way out of the door.

"But I get the impression Spence thinks this will be a good move for him and Leeds would certainly take him. If that's the way the dice roll, they'll be very happy to get him through the door."

