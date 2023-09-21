Times are hard at Everton. Confidence is low, especially as they have been in this position for such a long time. The pressure is on.

But the manager knows the ropes - he knows how to get results in the Premier League. He's proved it over many years.

They have to show resilience, like they did at Sheffield United, and they missed a couple of sitters against Fulham and lost the game. They have been in and around games but certainly they will have to do better.

Tactically, I do not think it will be much different at Brentford. Could they be a bit more progressive? They may be a little braver in possession but I do not think they will be a million miles from how they have been setting up.

That's Sean Dyche. With the squad he has, he will feel he has to be quite rigid to get the points they need.

As for Everton fans, they are going to need a couple of results soon as they are getting frustrated. But Dyche came to the club in the first place to get them over the line - and he did.

That is what we are going to see.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Joe Bradshaw