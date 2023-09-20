Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Analysis

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal made the perfect return to the Champions League after a six-year absence with a stylish dismissal of PSV Eindhoven in their opening Group B game.

Everything was on script for manager Mikel Arteta, from the manner of the win – a 3-0 lead established by half-time – to the fact it was all done with such ease it enabled him to turn his thoughts to Sunday’s north London derby at home to Tottenham well before the end.

Arsenal were clearly intent on making a fast start and they delivered as Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard put them two up in 20 minutes, giving them a control they never looked like relinquishing.

Arteta’s big selection decision saw him keep faith with David Raya in goal ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, the Spaniard giving a quietly impressive display in rain-soaked conditions even if he was not put the test seriously by an outclassed PSV side.

With victory assured, Arteta was able to give key players such as Declan Rice, Saka, LTrossard, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko a rest by substituting them early to preserve energy for Sunday.

This was an outstanding comeback to Europe’s elite tournament for the Gunners and will put them in perfect spirits for that meeting with Spurs, which is already shaping up as one of the biggest games of the season.