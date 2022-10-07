F﻿ootball economist Stefan Szymanski says American owners are in the Premier League to "make money" and "nothing else".

A﻿merican businessman Bill Foley is closing in on a takeover of Bournemouth.

B﻿ut Matt Slater - senior football news reporter for The Athletic - says Foley - owner of ice hockey franchise the Vegas Golden Knights - may bring the experience Bournemouth need.

"I﻿ think there are clues here with what they are bringing to the party. Bill Foley got into sport relatively late," Slater told The Sports Desk podcast.

"Because of the closed nature of US sports, every now and then a league will grow.

"V﻿egas was trying to diversify away from gambling. Foley and guys like Foley thought 'sport'. He put an ice hockey team there and they have been enormously successful from day one. That is quite unusual for an expansion team. So he has a proven track record of throwing money at something and achieving success.

"W﻿hy Bournemouth? They're a Premier League team, a blank canvas. They need a new stadium and ground, some love and investment. He is saying 'guys, I'm that guy.'"

