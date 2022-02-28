Hammers back on track against lacklustre Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

After a slight stutter of late this was more like it for West Ham and their manager Moyes, who punched the air with delight at the final whistle.

While Michail Antonio's goalless run extended to eight games, the Jamaica forward was a handful throughout.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, working in tandem at the base of the Hammers' midfield, epitomised everything that was good about their performance.

The duo covered more ground than any other players on the pitch, never shirked their defensive duties and on another day both might have been rewarded with goals from several excellent forays upfield.

For Wolves, prior to kick-off Bruno Lage said his changes were designed to provide his side with greater energy.

However, after the opening 15 minutes there was no noticeable evidence his decision was influencing proceedings as West Ham grew into the game.

The likes of Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma enjoyed a relatively comfortable afternoon against Fabio Silva and Hwang Hee-chan.

The South Korea international was also guilty of missing Wolves' best opportunity, placing the ball wide from 12 yards just before the break.

Had he found the bottom corner it may have altered the complexion of the match, and ensured Wolves came away with at least a point despite having only one shot on target.