Confirmed team news: Burnley v Liverpool

Sadio Mane makes his first Liverpool start since helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations.

The forward starts in attack alongside Egypt international Mohamed Salah, was on the losing side against Mane’s Senegal in the final, and Roberto Firmino as Diogo Jota drops to the bench after having a dead leg during the week.

There are also starts for Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Diaz, Kelleher, Elliott.