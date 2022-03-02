Burnley 0-2 Leicester: The pick of the stats

Burnley have lost two of their past three home Premier League games (W1), after losing just one of the eight before that (W1 D6).

Leicester won an away Premier League game by a two-goal margin for the first time in over a year, since beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage in February 2021.

Burnley faced 22 shots against Leicester, last facing more in a home Premier League game on 28 April 2019 against Manchester City (25).

Since his Premier League debut on 31 August 2014, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been directly involved in 168 goals (128 goals, 40 assists), a haul only bettered by Harry Kane in that time (207).