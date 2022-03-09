Brendan Rodgers admits it’s been a “challenging season” but thinks his side are improving as they prepare to face Ligue 1 high-flyers Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

Leicester have won their past three games and, despite a frustrating injury to Jamie Vardy, Rodgers is optimistic about the final two months of the season.

“We want to get as high as we can in the league and go as far as we can in this competition,” he said.

“The performance level has definitely improved and we are back together as a team again.

“We’re showing that spirit and the desire to dig in, even if we’re not playing at our best.

“The game at the weekend [against Leeds] was a great example of the team coming together when we didn’t play our best football.”

Rodgers is expecting a tough encounter against Rennes, who are second behind Paris St-Germain in the French league for goals scored this season.

“If you’re going to go well in the competition, you’ll have to beat some good teams,” he said. “We’re confident we can cause them some problems.”