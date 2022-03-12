Man Utd v Tottenham - confirmed team news

There are five changes to the Manchester United side who lost to Manchester City last week.

Goalkeeper David de Gea starts despite reports of issues with a Covid test and Cristiano Ronaldo is also back after missing the derby.

Raphael Varane returns after a spell out with Covid-19, while Edinson Cavani is on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes is not involved, neither is Scott McTominay.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Maguire, Pogba, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic.