Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

I always thought Brentford would start winning games again, and beating two of the sides below them in Norwich and Burnley were two massive steps towards safety. They look a completely different team now Christian Eriksen is on board.

Leicester are still struggling defensively, and I feel like Jonny Evans - who has been out injured since December - is a big miss for them at the back.

The Foxes played in Rennes on Thursday night so Brendan Rodgers will not get much chance to work on their issues, particularly facing set-pieces, and I can see the Bees making it three wins on the trot.

Mez's prediction: Brentford have picked up again with Eriksen in the team - his return to football is just a brilliant story in itself - and Ivan Toney is back bagging goals. I think they will nick this one. 0-1

