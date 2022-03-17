'Calm and consistent' Guehi impresses Southgate

Gareth Southgate says Marc Guehi's inclusion in the latest England squad is testament to his impressive season for Crystal Palace.

Though this is the centre-back's first senior call-up, he won the Under-17 World Cup with England's Young Lions.

When asked about Guehi and whether he has a chance of making the Three Lions squad for Qatar, Southgate said: "Anybody around the squad now is of course in contention for the World Cup.

"With Marc, he’s had a really consistent season. We’ve been very impressed with him on and off the ball, in the biggest games he’s been very calm.

"We know a lot about him through our development teams. He’s a junior World Cup winner.

"There are some centre-halves that are pushing and were very close, but we’ve added Marc and Ben White this time and we think it’s a good opportunity to see two slightly younger players and see how they cope with being with us."