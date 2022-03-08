George Cummins, BBC Sport

There was more bad news for Everton as Anthony Gordon left Tottenham Hotspur Stadium limping after the Toffees' 5-0 loss to Spurs.

Everton fans will be hoping the midfielder, who Frank Lampard said was the side's best player last night, will be fit to face Wolves on Sunday.

The manager also explained why he subbed Michael Keane at half-time: "Michael hasn’t been well for a few days. He hasn’t been feeling great. Fair play and credit to him for trying to play when he is below par.

"We got two frontline centre-halves that are out. Hopefully Ben Godfrey will be back this week. With Keano, he tried today but didn’t feel great so I took him off."