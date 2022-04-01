Crystal Palace v Arsenal: What the form shows
Crystal Palace have won just one of their past nine Premier League games against Arsenal (D5 L3).
Arsenal have lost just one of their past 16 away league games against Palace (W8 D7), though that defeat did come in a Monday night game back in April 2017 (0-3).
After losing their first two London derby matches this season, Arsenal are unbeaten in their past four in the Premier League (W3 D1). The Gunners are looking to win three consecutive London derbies in the league for the first time since March 2015.
So far in 2022, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their five Premier League home games (D2 L3), while in the FA Cup the Eagles have won all three at Selhurst Park by an aggregate score of 8-1. Only Watford (8) and Brighton (6) are on longer winless home runs in the Premier League than Palace.