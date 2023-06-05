A new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast is available now on BBC Sounds.

On this week's show, Mike Minay, Natalie Pike and Esteemed Kompany YouTube channel's Steven McInerney look back on a weekend that saw Manchester City pick up trophy number two of their potential Treble.

The team also look ahead to what could be the biggest night in the club's history on Saturday as they take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds