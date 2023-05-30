Chelsea confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager on Monday and supporter Tom Overend hopes the appointment will bring stability after a tumultuous 2022-23 season at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor and Frank Lampard all took charge of matches during the past campaign.

Overend told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I feel that Pochettino is the man to do that [bring stability]. He went into Tottenham in a quite similar situation in 2014 and I feel that if he's given the space to do what we know he can, it might just be the perfect appointment for us."

Expensive and sizeable recruitment over the past 12 months has left Chelsea with a large playing squad for Pochettino to assess upon his arrival.

"We need to get at least eight to 10 players out of the door," added Overend. "In the goalkeeper department, the midfield department and probably a striker as well, Chelsea need high-quality players in those areas because we've been lacking for quite a few years in that respect."

Listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast here