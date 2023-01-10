Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign France Under-21 forward Georginio Rutter in a move worth up to a club record £35.3m from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. (Sky Sports, via Sky in Germany), external

Meanwhile, the Whites will also allow forward Joe Gelhardt to go out on loan in January, with the 20-year-old having been told he does not figure in manager Jesse March's plans for the rest of the season. (Football Insider), external

