Tottenham and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League sides ready to make a move for Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, whose Inter Milan contract expires at the end of the season. (Teamtalk), external

Spurs are monitoring Manuel Ugarte's situation at Sporting Lisbon, with the 21-year-old Uruguay defender struggling to agree a new contract with the Portuguese club. (Record - subscription required), external

They are also interested in signing 23-year-old Spain right-back Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. (Football.London), external

