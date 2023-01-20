Frank Lampard says he has "honest conversations" with his players and the board as he seeks to plot a way out of Everton's predicament.

The Toffees boss is approaching a year in charge at Goodison Park but has failed to inspire long-term improvement with the club currently 19th in the Premier League.

He admits management is a fine balance between being direct and trying to boost players' confidence.

"I have to tell them where to be better, show them and offer solutions," he said. "That's my job. It's not kids' football, there's a lot on it and there's professional duty. We have got to find a way out.

"At the same time, it's on me, my staff and the players themselves to try and boost confidence to get some momentum. I have to strike the balance every day."

The 44-year-old knows the pressure he faces but is determined to meet the challenge head on.

"This is a pressurised job but I never cry too much about that," he said. "I played for a long time and it helps you adapt.

"One of the first things I learned was the moment you make excuses by looking at anything other than yourself, that's when you fail."