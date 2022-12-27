Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly says he is ready to fight for his place in Gary O'Neil's side after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Cherries centre-back hasn't featured since September and missed 11 games, but said the World Cup break has been beneficial for his return.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "The break was ideal for me. In total, I’ve missed nine or 10 [league] games. If there wasn’t a World Cup break you could probably double that. Of course, no-one wants to get injured but, for sure, it’s benefited me.

"It’s been a long 12 weeks getting back fit, but I’m happy to say now I am back and ready to go.

"I was at such a good place before my injury and it felt like we started the season well. When you pick up an injury that sits you out for a long period, it is going to be frustrating. I just took it day by day, week by week to make sure I could get back as quickly as possible.

"Since I’ve been out the defence has done well and no matter who plays there are things to improve on. In my eyes, I just need to bring my part to the table and play my game well, and it’s up to the gaffer to make those decisions.

That’s my aim: to get back in the team. That’s the number one thing for me at the moment."

Hear more on BBC Sounds