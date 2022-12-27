Kelly 'back and ready to go'

Lloyd KellyGetty Images

Bournemouth captain Lloyd Kelly says he is ready to fight for his place in Gary O'Neil's side after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Cherries centre-back hasn't featured since September and missed 11 games, but said the World Cup break has been beneficial for his return.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "The break was ideal for me. In total, I’ve missed nine or 10 [league] games. If there wasn’t a World Cup break you could probably double that. Of course, no-one wants to get injured but, for sure, it’s benefited me.

"It’s been a long 12 weeks getting back fit, but I’m happy to say now I am back and ready to go.

"I was at such a good place before my injury and it felt like we started the season well. When you pick up an injury that sits you out for a long period, it is going to be frustrating. I just took it day by day, week by week to make sure I could get back as quickly as possible.

"Since I’ve been out the defence has done well and no matter who plays there are things to improve on. In my eyes, I just need to bring my part to the table and play my game well, and it’s up to the gaffer to make those decisions.

That’s my aim: to get back in the team. That’s the number one thing for me at the moment."

