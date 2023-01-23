Kilmarnock 1-0 Dumbarton: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Jordan Jones' 91st minute goal saw Kilmarnock beat Dumbarton to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Here's what you had to say:

Grant: It’s always tough against teams who come with nothing to lose. Dumbarton are a well-organised side that are riding high in their league and showed why. Killie found it tough to break them down, but you get no points for style in the cup - the only thing that matters is being in the hat for the next round, and thanks to JJ’s late strike we are!