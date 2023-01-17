Goodwin on Hearts, captaincy, and defensive reinforcements
After their disappointment in the League Cup semi-final at the weekend, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's Scottish Premiership trip to Hearts.
Here is a flavour of what he had to say:
After their gruelling semi final defeat to Rangers he said "we have one or two concerns over one or two key players", adding that he hasn't "nailed down" the starting eleven yet.
Admits it is a huge game and says they should take confidence from beating Hearts at Pittodrie earlier in the season.
With Anthony Stewart suspended, Ross McCrorie will wear the captain's armband at Tynecastle.
After his red card at Hampden, Goodwin says Anthony has apologised to the group which has been accepted.
With Stewart suspended, Aberdeen are light on central defensive options for the trip to Tynecastle. Goodwin says they have been looking to add to their defensive options during this transfer window anyway, adding they thought they were quite close to bringing a defender in earlier this month, but it didn't happen.
After the Hampden pitch was in the spotlight at the weekend, Goodwin said "Pitches are always a gripe of mine. We as a country we need to put a bit of investment into that particular area.''