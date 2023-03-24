England striker Marcus Rashford, 25, will hold off signing a new contract at Manchester United until the club's new owners are confirmed. (Sun, external)

Concerns are growing among some parties interested in buying United that the Glazer family may choose not to sell the club. (Guardian, external)

Finally, United will face competition from Liverpool to secure the services of recruitment guru Paul Mitchell, 41, who will leave Monaco this summer. (Mirror, external)

