Malik Tillman hopes he can continue to help Rangers following his double in their 2-0 win against Dundee United on Saturday.

“It’s always nice to get goals and assists, I’m happy to help the team, it’s nice,” he said.

“I didn’t feel under pressure to get goals today, I’m just here to have fun on the pitch, enjoy my football, and I did that and I’m glad that I was able to help the team.

"Me, Ryan [Kent] and Todd [Cantwell] I think we have a good relationship on and off the pitch so I think that helps on the pitch if you have a good relationship off the pitch, so I’m enjoying my football with them as well.

“Everyone is playing better under the new manager, we have improved a lot as a team, me as well as I said I’m enjoying my football and I’m happy.

“We were speaking at a meeting that we have to enjoy winning games, it’s always positive to win a game but obviously we have to perform well as well.

“We did that but we still could have scored more goals or created more chances, but winning is always a positive.”