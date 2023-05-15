We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and West Ham United.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Namish: Great win. We managed to make a lot out of our possession. Even without Ivan Toney, we were able to comfortably control the game.

Cliff: When we sagged in the second half, the subs made a positive difference for a change, with Frank Onyeka turning in his best performance of the season.

Steve: Brentford were so dominant. Great to see that we can score without Toney. Kevin Schade did everything apart from scoring and I'm sure he will soon. It's looking good for next season.

Ian: Brentford played well without their talisman Toney, who was out injured. They played with so much confidence. Was Thomas Frank planning for next season without Toney? Top-half finish guaranteed!

West Ham fans

Henry: I'm glad we rested players in this game because we have bigger fish to fry in Thursday's semi final against AZ. I'm not disheartened by our loss and our goal difference remains better than Leeds United's - so I think we are safe from relegation. All eyes turn to Thursday - let's get to that final!

Peter: The team were poor and sloppy from the start. Players given a chance for once to show their prowess and worth failed dismally. Pablo Fornals was dreadful, as was a sluggish Tomas Soucek and Ben Johnson. Declan Rice steadied the ship as did Benrahma in the second half. How a ball hitting a shoulder off a post constitutes handball surprises me, but VAR standards are a joke!

Kozan: Horrible! It's not fair on the fans travelling to away grounds knowing that the team will field an understrength team. It has happened so many times over the years and is very predictable. Loyalty is one thing, but stringing the fans along is another. David Moyes said it's hard for the team to gel after making so many changes. Well, don't do it then.

Spook: What is to become of us next season? Too inconsistent. Time for change!