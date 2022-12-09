England manager Gareth Southgate says it will be "complicated" for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling to feature against France in the World Cup quarter final on Saturday.

Sterling flew back to England to be with his family after an armed break in to their home.

He chose to return to Qatar and Southgate said: “I haven’t had chance to sit with him yet. We’ve spoken on the phone and I think he’s in a better place in that he feels that he can come back in and has had the time he needs to help his family. Whether he’s going to have done enough to be involved in the game is a different matter.

“He’s had two long flights and missed a lot of training with the team, so when we’re going into the level of game where you need to be fully on it. It’s great for us that we’ve got the option of having him back with us, that he’s back with the group, but in terms of involvement for this game, that’s a bit more complicated.”