De Zerbi demanding 'tough' work - March

Brighton's versatile midfielder Solly March says new manager Roberto De Zerbi is delivering "tough" training sessions.

De Z﻿erbi's first game was a six goal thriller against Liverpool last Saturday where Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick in a game the Seagulls led 2-0.

"﻿It's the best start we've had in a long time, just a shame we couldn't keep three points," March told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

"﻿The training sessions are tough, he's trying to get a lot of information in us.

"﻿I think the morale in the team and the togetherness suits us.

"﻿It's been a great start but it's still early in the season. I think if we can build on what De Zerbi wants, then I think it will be a great season."

This weekend Brighton will face Tottenham in what March said is "﻿probably the hardest game of the month".

