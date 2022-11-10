L﻿awrence Shankland's "time will come" for an international recall if he maintains his strong Hearts form, says former Scotland striker Kenny Miller.

S﻿hankland, who won the last of his four caps two years ago, has again missed out on a place in Steve Clarke's squad for next week's friendly in Turkey.

“Lawrence has got in but not really stayed there," Miller told BBC Sportsound.

"He’s a strong lad, he can hold the ball up, and when you’re up front for Scotland it’s not always about goals, it’s about can you get your team up the pitch and buy fouls? That side of his game has really improved.

“I was really impressed with him at Ibrox on Wednesday. His time will come.

"The Scotland number nine jersey is taken up by Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams at the moment.

"For the third striker, you’ve got Jacob Brown in the current squad, but Shankland is right on Steve Clarke’s doorstep and if he gets 20 goals for Hearts this season it will be hard to ignore.”