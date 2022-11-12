Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George has been struggling with a thigh injury and misses out for the trip to Tynecastle, with Ivan Konovalov starting in goal.

Dylan Bahamboula and Bruce Anderson drop to the bench as Stephan Omeonga and Andrew Shinnie earn a start.

Livingston: Konovalov, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Montano, Omeonga, Kelly, Holt, Shinnie, Kelly, Nouble.

Substitutes: Hamilton, Boyes, Longride, Penrice, Pittman, Bahamboula, Goncalves, Anderson.