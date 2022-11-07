W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Tottenham fans

D﻿aniel: This has to stop. We cannot keep playing ultra defensive going two down and giving ourselves 20 minutes to turn it around. We may have injuries but the team is still a good one, except Emerson. How and why he plays ahead of Doherty and Spence is astonishing.

R﻿alph: Spurs did well second half, but Emerson Royal was poor - he cannot cross a ball to save his life. Eric Dier has been finally caught out with his continuous back passing. Sessegnon also cannot cross a ball. Both wing-backs were rubbish.

K﻿ier: I am really not enjoying watching Spurs but I am trying to remain pro-Conte as he needs to clear out the substandard players he took on. Plus injuries to key players have been really hampering him and the team. The difference is at least he has a plan, unlike Jose. I do not get why he likes Royal though? Poor in all departments.

Liverpool fans

A﻿deremi: Good performance from the boys but I won't say this is the turnaround we are looking for yet. We still have to give more games as a test for them to prove that they are back on track, but I am happy with the win.

A﻿arif: Had to ride our luck at times but a result like this will do wonders for the confidence. Konate was an absolute monster at the back and up front Mohamed Salah quietly goes about being one of the sharpest finishers in world football. Still lots of work ahead but I will enjoy the novelty of an away win in the league for a while!

P﻿aul: The team ran out of energy and drive, especially in the midfield, where fresh blood is required. This led to a very nervous second half for Liverpool supporters. However, this was a great three points for the Reds. We just need more wins like this. Oh, and not forgetting... Salah and Nunez were great!