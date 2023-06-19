BBC Radio Solent's Rob Sills has been reacting to the news that Bournemouth have sacked Gary O'Neil. He said: "Keeping them in the Premier League he was everyone’s hero, he was everyone’s favourite son at Vitality Stadium a few months ago.

"Obviously now times have changed and I think it does seem to be quite a random time to sack the manager but also in the same breath it’s almost a good time at the start of a new pre-season.

"The transfer window has just opened so clearly Bournemouth are thinking ahead, they are thinking how can they best prepare.

"They must have certain transfer targets they want to lure in and the best way to do that is potentially bring in a manager with a slightly higher calibre - but that is still yet to be seen."