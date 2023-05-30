Devlin signs for Livi

Scotland international Michael Devlin has agreed to join Livingston when his contract expires at Hibernian next month.

The 29-year-old arrived at Easter Road in January, but has made just one league appearance for the Easter Road club.

“I’m delighted to get Mikey over the line," Livingston manager David Martindale said. "He brings a wealth of experience at an extremely good level.

“He can cover a few positions and is a leader on the park. He is versatile and has played in the centre of defence, as a defensive midfielder and at right-back on occasion too.

“There is no doubt in my mind that if it wasn’t for his injuries the last two seasons, he would still be playing international football and at the top end of the league.

“Mikey has signed a 1-year contract that can be extended year-on-year based on a set amount of starts each season triggering the year extension up to 3 years.”