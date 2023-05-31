'Goalkeeper Butland holds Rangers talks'

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, who has been on loan to Manchester United, held talks with Rangers on Tuesday evening as the 30-year-old looks to finalise a move to Ibrox. (Daily Mail), external

Rangers were handed a boost in their bid to sign Jack Butland, who is out of contract with Crystal Palace after his loan spell with Manchester United, after Old Trafford manager Erik ten Hag admitted he wants to sign a goalkeeper to compete with David de Gea. (Football Scotland), external

Malik Tillman, the 21-year-old midfielder who has been in talks about making his loan move to Rangers permanent, could be left in transfer limbo after Bayern Munich sacked sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (Daily Record), external

Galatasaray will make a formal contract offer to Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos following the 26-year-old's release by Rangers. (Fotomac), external

Honduras winger Luis Palma has told homeland outlet Diez he is "1000%" certain to leave Aris Thessaloniki and expressed his admiration of England's Premier League and the Scottish Premiership, but despite reports in Greece suggesting he is potential target for Rangers, the 23-year-old is not currently on manager Michael Beale's radar. (Daily Record), external

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says the summer rebuild under Michael Beale will not be as extensive as the one he experienced when Steven Gerrard took over. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has dismissed Scotland retirement talk after the 31-year-old insisted he can handle the dual strain of representing club and country despite recent injury problems. (Daily Record), external

