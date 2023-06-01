County are used to being 'written off', says Baldwin

Captain Jack Baldwin aims to help steer Ross County to Premiership survival in the play-off final after the club’s hopes were “written off”.

Malky Mackay’s men face Championship side Partick Thistle at Firhill in Thursday night’s first leg, with the return in Dingwall on Sunday.

“The mood in the squad is upbeat,” Baldwin told BBC Scotland. “If you look back at where we were going into the split, off the back of a heavy defeat at Hearts, we were four points adrift at the bottom and I don’t think anybody gave us a chance.

“So to get ourselves back into a position to stay in the league is good for us. The season hasn’t gone how we wanted it to, but we’ve been written off a few times already and we weren’t given a chance three or four weeks ago.

“There’s a lot on the line but we’ve shown in moments what we can do over the course of the season and we’ll try to do that again on Thursday.

“It’s huge for the area and the community to have Premiership football. We want to continue that.”