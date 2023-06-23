Rodgers on no regrets, shifting opinions & three-year guarantee

Brendan RodgersSNS

It is difficult to think of a more eagerly-anticipated news conference in recent Scottish football history.

Brendan Rodgers has been facing the media for the first time since his reappointment as Celtic manager.

Here are the key lines:

  • Rodgers guarantees he will "be here for the three years" he has signed up for, unless he "gets emptied before that".

  • He says he "understands how fans feel" in relation to his controversial exit to Leicester, but he hopes to "shift their opinions" by achieving more success with a team "that plays with commitment".

  • Rodgers has no regrets over his departure four years ago, but what he does regret is "the hurt that it caused people".

  • The Celtic boss says expectation on him is "greater" this time around, but that is something he wanted on his return.

  • Rodgers also says Celtic must ensure they dominate their "bread and butter" of domestic football, but he has an ambition to "do something in Europe".

  • On strengthening in the transfer market this summer, Rodgers hails the "brilliant recruitment team" at Celtic and adds that "a good time to improve is when you're doing well".

