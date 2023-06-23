Rodgers on no regrets, shifting opinions & three-year guarantee
It is difficult to think of a more eagerly-anticipated news conference in recent Scottish football history.
Brendan Rodgers has been facing the media for the first time since his reappointment as Celtic manager.
Here are the key lines:
Rodgers guarantees he will "be here for the three years" he has signed up for, unless he "gets emptied before that".
He says he "understands how fans feel" in relation to his controversial exit to Leicester, but he hopes to "shift their opinions" by achieving more success with a team "that plays with commitment".
Rodgers has no regrets over his departure four years ago, but what he does regret is "the hurt that it caused people".
The Celtic boss says expectation on him is "greater" this time around, but that is something he wanted on his return.
Rodgers also says Celtic must ensure they dominate their "bread and butter" of domestic football, but he has an ambition to "do something in Europe".
On strengthening in the transfer market this summer, Rodgers hails the "brilliant recruitment team" at Celtic and adds that "a good time to improve is when you're doing well".