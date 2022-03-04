BBC Sport

Transfer news: Villa interested in Kessie and Suarez

Aston Villa are interested in both AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez ahead of the summer. (Express), external

Villa will have to pay £21m for Paris St-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. (Jeunes Footeux, via BirminghamLive), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal's hopes of signing Ollie Watkins have received a "huge" boost, with the club said to be willing to listen to offers after Villa boss Steven Gerrard judged that the England international is not a striker he needs. (Football Insider), external

