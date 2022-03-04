Moyes on Antonio, Rice and Anfield record
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's game at Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Moyes says there are a few injuries but that this is no different from any other club: "Ryan Fredericks is doing better and so is Arthur [Masuaku]. We have a concern about Tomas Soucek because of the stitches in his head."
He has backed Michail Antonio to go on a run after scoring in the FA Cup: "We need him. We are mindful that we do try to give him some time off when we can, but he got a goal the other night and I hope he starts going a really good run now."
On bouncing back from defeat at Southampton: "Our players have been really resilient – they come good again. It’s been a really difficult week for us with the fixtures, but I’ve a lot of confidence it will happen."
He says he is building a team at West Ham and is keen to invest wisely: "Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re aware of the potential West Ham has to grow, but not all signings work. Lots of clubs have spent lots of money and it hasn’t worked. It takes a lot of thought to get the right player with the right character who fits what you want to do."
On Liverpool: "We have a Premier League full of the top teams in Europe. It’s so difficult but also so good that we’ve got that level of game. Going to Anfield is very difficult and has been for me over the years, but hopefully it gets better this time."