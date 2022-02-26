Confirmed team news: Brighton v Aston Villa
Lewis Dunk returns from suspension in one of three changes for Brighton.
Leandro Trossard and Solly March also come into the side.
Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, March, Moder, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay.
Subs: Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Caicedo, Leonard, Offiah, Ferguson.
There's two changes for Aston Villa as Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins come back into the first XI.
Konsa has missed the last two matches through suspension while Watkins was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat by Watford last-time out.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, Watkins, Ings, Coutinho.
Subs: Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Young, Olsen, Hause, Bailey, Iroegbunam, O'Reilly.