'United need to rip everything up and start again'

Chris Sutton believes Manchester United fans need to forget about previous success and be patient as the club builds a new identity with a new manager over time.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the former Premier League striker said: "Is the picture becoming clearer about what they need to do for next season, or are the waters becoming muddier?

"The club is a total mess and it needs a massive overhaul. I think they need to rip everything up and start again.

"I don’t actually know what the identity is of Manchester United any more. People keep talking about the past and the glory years but those glory years haven’t been there for a long time now.

"There have been some pretty heavy attacks on Ralf Rangnick, which I think is unfair. He’s had a bit of a raw deal. He’s been in the door three minutes really, and he has taken over a group of players who you have to question whether a lot of them really want to be at Manchester United any more. They are just ambling through games and it is a real problem.

"They need a complete overhaul. They need a new manager because Rangnick is going upstairs. They need a new identity and they will need time to build for a couple of years.

"There needs to be patience at Manchester United for a couple of seasons."

Hear more discussion on United from 04'26 on BBC Sounds