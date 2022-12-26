Emery's winning start comes to an end

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Ollie Watkins has now scored five goals in five Premier League appearances against Liverpool - and since the start of the 2020-21 campaign he has scored more league goals against the Reds than anyone else.

But his second-half header was not enough to inspire Aston Villa to a memorable comeback at Villa Park on Saturday as Unai Emery fell to his first league defeat as Villa manager.

Still, there remains plenty for Villa supporters to be optimistic about in the early stages of the Spaniard's tenure, which began with league wins over Manchester United and Brighton prior to the World Cup break.

The hosts missed several big chances, with Watkins and Leon Bailey seeing the best of them.

But despite a promising period of pressure after halving the deficit they were unable to strike before Liverpool ended the contest with their third.

A trip to Tottenham now awaits on Sunday, as Emery's visibly improved Villa look to keep themselves clear of the relegation places in the hope of being able to focus on matters higher up the table later in the season.